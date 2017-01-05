  • Allegany County schools
  • Anne Arundel County schools
  • Baltimore City schools
  • Baltimore County schools
  • Calvert County schools
  • Caroline County schools
  • Carroll County schools
  • Cecil County Schools
  • Charles County schools
  • Dorchester County schools
  • Frederick County schools
  • Garrett County schools
  • Harford County schools
  • Howard County schools
  • Kent County schools
  • Montgomery County schools
  • Prince George's County schools
  • Queen Anne's County schools
  • St. Mary's County schools
  • Talbot County schools
  • Washington County schools
  • Al-Rahmah School
  • Aleph Bet Jewish Day School
  • Annapolis Area Christian School
  • Annunciation BVM School
  • Archbishop Curley High School
  • Archbishop Spalding High School
  • Arlington Baptist School
  • Baltimore Lutheran School
  • Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School
  • Boys' Latin School of Maryland
  • Bryn Mawr School
  • Calvary Baptist School of Dundalk
  • Calvert Hall
  • Calvert School
  • Calverton School
  • Cambridge School
  • Carroll Child Care Center
  • Carroll Christian School
  • Carroll Lutheran School
  • Catholic High School of Baltimore
  • Chesapeake Montessori School
  • Christian Bible Academy
  • Elkton Christian Academy
  • Friends School of Baltimore
  • Friendship School of Carroll County
  • Garrison Forest School
  • Gerstell Academy
  • Gilman School
  • Glenelg Country School
  • Greenspring Montessori School
  • Gunston Day School
  • Harford Day School
  • Harford Friends School
  • Highlands School
  • Holy Trinity Christian Day School
  • Indian Creek School
  • Institute of Notre Dame
  • Jemicy School
  • John Carroll School
  • Key School
  • Krieger Schechter Day School
  • Loyola Blakefield
  • Maryland University of Integrative Health
  • Maryvale Preparatory School
  • McDonogh School
  • Mercy High School
  • Monarch Montessori School
  • Montessori School of Westminster
  • Mt. Airy Christian School
  • Mt. Zion Baptist Christian School
  • Notre Dame Preparatory School
  • Odyssey School
  • Oldfields School
  • Park School of Baltimore
  • Perry Hall Christian School
  • Roland Park Country School
  • School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
  • Severn School
  • St. Ignatius Loyola Academy
  • St. James Academy
  • St. John's Episcopal School
  • St. Martin's Lutheran School
  • St. Paul's School
  • St. Paul's School for Girls
  • St. Timothy's School
  • Stadium Elementary Middle School
  • The Goddard School preschool
  • Villa Maria School of Harford County
  • Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter's
  • Zion's Christian Academy
  • Anne Arundel Community College
  • Baltimore City Community College
  • Bowie State University
  • Carroll Community College
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • Coppin State University
  • Frostburg State University
  • Goucher College
  • Harford Community College
  • Hood College
  • Howard Community College
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Loyola University Maryland
  • McDaniel College
  • MICA
  • Morgan State University
  • Mount St. Mary's University
  • Notre Dame of Maryland University
  • Peabody Institute
  • St. John's College
  • Stevenson University
  • Towson University
  • U.S. Naval Academy
  • University of Baltimore
  • University of Maryland Baltimore
  • University of Maryland Baltimore County
  • University of Maryland College Park
  • University of Maryland University College
  • Al-Rahmah School
  • Aleph Bet Jewish Day School
  • Allegany County schools
  • Annapolis Area Christian School
  • Anne Arundel Community College
  • Anne Arundel County schools
  • Annunciation BVM School
  • Archbishop Curley High School
  • Archbishop Spalding High School
  • Arlington Baptist School
  • Baltimore City Community College
  • Baltimore City schools
  • Baltimore County schools
  • Baltimore Design School
  • Baltimore Lutheran School
  • Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School
  • Bowie State University
  • Boys' Latin School of Maryland
  • Bryn Mawr School
  • Calvary Baptist School of Dundalk
  • Calvert County schools
  • Calvert Hall
  • Calvert School
  • Calverton School
  • Cambridge School
  • Caroline County schools
  • Carroll Child Care Center
  • Carroll Christian School
  • Carroll Community College
  • Carroll County schools
  • Carroll Lutheran School
  • Catholic High School of Baltimore
  • Cecil County Schools
  • Charles County schools
  • Chesapeake Montessori School
  • Christian Bible Academy
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • Coppin State University
  • Dorchester County schools
  • Elkton Christian Academy
  • Frederick County schools
  • Friends School of Baltimore
  • Friendship School of Carroll County
  • Frostburg State University
  • Garrett County schools
  • Garrison Forest School
  • Gerstell Academy
  • Gilman School
  • Glenelg Country School
  • Goucher College
  • Greenspring Montessori School
  • Gunston Day School
  • Harford Community College
  • Harford County schools
  • Harford Day School
  • Harford Friends School
  • Highlands School
  • Holy Trinity Christian Day School
  • Hood College
  • Howard Community College
  • Howard County schools
  • Indian Creek School
  • Institute of Notre Dame
  • Jemicy School
  • John Carroll School
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Kent County schools
  • Key School
  • Krieger Schechter Day School
  • Loyola Blakefield
  • Loyola University Maryland
  • Maryland University of Integrative Health
  • Maryvale Preparatory School
  • McDaniel College
  • McDonogh School
  • Mercy High School
  • MICA
  • Midtown Academy
  • Monarch Montessori School
  • Montessori School of Westminster
  • Montgomery County schools
  • Morgan State University
  • Mount St. Mary's University
  • Mt. Airy Christian School
  • Mt. Zion Baptist Christian School
  • Notre Dame of Maryland University
  • Notre Dame Preparatory School
  • Odyssey School
  • Oldfields School
  • Park School of Baltimore
  • Peabody Institute
  • Perry Hall Christian School
  • Prince George's County schools
  • Queen Anne's County schools
  • Roland Park Country School
  • Salisbury University
  • School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
  • Severn School
  • Somerset County schools
  • St. Ignatius Loyola Academy
  • St. James Academy
  • St. John's College
  • St. John's Episcopal School
  • St. Martin's Lutheran School
  • St. Mary's County schools
  • St. Paul's School
  • St. Paul's School for Girls
  • St. Timothy's School
  • Stadium Elementary Middle School
  • Stevenson University
  • Talbot County schools
  • The Goddard School preschool
  • Towson University
  • U.S. Naval Academy
  • University of Baltimore
  • University of Maryland Baltimore
  • University of Maryland Baltimore County
  • University of Maryland College Park
  • University of Maryland University College
  • University of Maryland, Dental Clinics
  • Villa Maria School of Harford County
  • Washington College
  • Washington County schools
  • Wicomico County schools
  • Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter's
  • Worcester County schools
  • Zebaoth Fifth-Day Adventist Academy
  • Zion's Christian Academy
Public schools | Private schools | Universities | All


Saving schools
To save a school so that it will automatically appear on future visits, click "Save this School/District." Cookies must be enabled for this feature to work.

Most recent updates:
Please note that this is only a partial list of Schools or Districts that have made recent weather-related updates.

School or District Today
Thursday, Jan 05, 2017
 		 Tomorrow
Friday, Jan 06, 2017
 
Baltimore County schools

Other
Note: Due to the impending inclement weather, all BCPS after-school and evening activities are cancelled for Thursday, January 5, 2017.		No information

Please Note: Not all schools have agreed to participate in baltimoresun.com's closings. To see a list of those who have, click here. Email alerts for specific institutions have been discontinued. To get general breaking news alerts, go to baltimoresun.com/newsletters.

Weather Blog
Weather Photos
Traffic