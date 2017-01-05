- Allegany County schools
- Anne Arundel County schools
- Baltimore City schools
- Baltimore County schools
- Calvert County schools
- Caroline County schools
- Carroll County schools
- Cecil County Schools
- Charles County schools
- Dorchester County schools
- Frederick County schools
- Garrett County schools
- Harford County schools
- Howard County schools
- Kent County schools
- Montgomery County schools
- Prince George's County schools
- Queen Anne's County schools
- St. Mary's County schools
- Talbot County schools
- Washington County schools
- Al-Rahmah School
- Aleph Bet Jewish Day School
- Annapolis Area Christian School
- Annunciation BVM School
- Archbishop Curley High School
- Archbishop Spalding High School
- Arlington Baptist School
- Baltimore Lutheran School
- Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School
- Boys' Latin School of Maryland
- Bryn Mawr School
- Calvary Baptist School of Dundalk
- Calvert Hall
- Calvert School
- Calverton School
- Cambridge School
- Carroll Child Care Center
- Carroll Christian School
- Carroll Lutheran School
- Catholic High School of Baltimore
- Chesapeake Montessori School
- Christian Bible Academy
- Elkton Christian Academy
- Friends School of Baltimore
- Friendship School of Carroll County
- Garrison Forest School
- Gerstell Academy
- Gilman School
- Glenelg Country School
- Greenspring Montessori School
- Gunston Day School
- Harford Day School
- Harford Friends School
- Highlands School
- Holy Trinity Christian Day School
- Indian Creek School
- Institute of Notre Dame
- Jemicy School
- John Carroll School
- Key School
- Krieger Schechter Day School
- Loyola Blakefield
- Maryland University of Integrative Health
- Maryvale Preparatory School
- McDonogh School
- Mercy High School
- Monarch Montessori School
- Montessori School of Westminster
- Mt. Airy Christian School
- Mt. Zion Baptist Christian School
- Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Odyssey School
- Oldfields School
- Park School of Baltimore
- Perry Hall Christian School
- Roland Park Country School
- School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
- Severn School
- St. Ignatius Loyola Academy
- St. James Academy
- St. John's Episcopal School
- St. Martin's Lutheran School
- St. Paul's School
- St. Paul's School for Girls
- St. Timothy's School
- Stadium Elementary Middle School
- The Goddard School preschool
- Villa Maria School of Harford County
- Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter's
- Zion's Christian Academy
Public schools
- Anne Arundel Community College
- Baltimore City Community College
- Bowie State University
- Carroll Community College
- Community College of Baltimore County
- Coppin State University
- Frostburg State University
- Goucher College
- Harford Community College
- Hood College
- Howard Community College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Loyola University Maryland
- McDaniel College
- MICA
- Morgan State University
- Mount St. Mary's University
- Notre Dame of Maryland University
- Peabody Institute
- St. John's College
- Stevenson University
- Towson University
- U.S. Naval Academy
- University of Baltimore
- University of Maryland Baltimore
- University of Maryland Baltimore County
- University of Maryland College Park
- University of Maryland University College
|
Private schools
|
Universities
|
All
Saving schools
To save a school so that it will automatically appear on future visits, click "Save this School/District." Cookies must be enabled for this feature to work.
Most recent updates:
Please note that this is only a partial list of Schools or Districts that have made recent weather-related updates.
|School or District
|Today
Thursday, Jan 05, 2017
|Tomorrow
Friday, Jan 06, 2017
|Baltimore County schools
|Other
Note: Due to the impending inclement weather, all BCPS after-school and evening activities are cancelled for Thursday, January 5, 2017.
|No information
Please Note: Not all schools have agreed to participate in baltimoresun.com's closings. To see a list of those who have, click here. Email alerts for specific institutions have been discontinued. To get general breaking news alerts, go to baltimoresun.com/newsletters.